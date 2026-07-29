Technology
-
Number of elements
256
Frequency range
12 - 5 MHz
Array Type
Linear
Aperture
50 mm
Field of view
-
Volume of field of view
-
Modes
2D, steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, color power angio (CPA), SonoCT, variable XRES, and multivariate harmonic imaging
Applications
Abdominal bowel, general OB, vascular (carotid, arterial, venous, and superficial), pediatric (abdomen and hip), small parts including thyroid, testicle, and breast, and MSK
Biopsy capable
Yes
Image Fusion Navigation capable
Yes
Physical dimensions
Cable length: 78 in/198 cm