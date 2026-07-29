L12-4 Broadband linear array transducer

Technology
Broadband
Number of elements
128
Frequency range
12 - 4 MHz
Array Type
Linear
Aperture
34 mm
Field of view
-
Volume of field of view
-
Modes
2D, Steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color Power Angio (CPA), SonoCT, panoramic, XRES, and harmonic imaging
Applications
Vascular, intervention, bowel, MSK and small parts, and superficial imaging; Cerebrovascular, peripheral vascular, internal mammary vessels, and MSK imaging
Biopsy capable
Yes
Image Fusion Navigation capable
No
Physical dimensions
-