Technology
Broadband
Number of elements
128
Frequency range
6 - 2 MHz
Array Type
Curved
Aperture
63.7 mm
Field of view
95°
Volume of field of view
-
Modes
2D, steerable pulsed, High-PRF, and color Doppler, color power angio (CPA), directional CPA, SonoCT, XRES and multivariate harmonic imaging
Applications
General purpose abdominal (adult and pediatric, including vascular), bowel, obstetrical, gynecological, prostate and interventional applications
Biopsy capable
Yes
Image Fusion Navigation capable
No
Physical dimensions
-