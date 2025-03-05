I'm not getting good results with my Philips shaver

The performance of your shaver may have declined because it needs to be cleaned. There can be hair or dirt particles stuck inside it, causing the shaving heads to not function correctly.



To fix this problem, properly clean your shaver. Remove the shaving heads and clean your shaver from the inside as well. For detailed cleaning instructions, refer to your user manual or view the video below.



In some shavers, a cleaning reminder symbol will blink to let you know that the shaver needs to be cleaned.



Tip: after tapping/clicking to start the video, tap/click the cog icon at the bottom of the video to enable subtitles for your language (if needed).