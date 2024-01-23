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My Philips Avent Baby Food Maker isn't steaming (properly)

There can be several reasons why the steam function isn't working properly. We are here to help. Just follow these steps to resolve the issue.

If the steam function is still not working, the safety switch could be defective. Please contact the Consumer Care Centre in your country.

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF881/01 , SCF883/02 , SCF885/01 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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