ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

Support homepage

Philips Support

My Philips juicer is not working

If your Philips juicer is not working, there can be several reasons. Please find out how we can help you.

The information on this page applies to the following models: HR1947/31 , HR1918/81 , HR1922/21 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

Frequently Asked Questions

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you

Looking for something else?

Discover all Philips Support options

Support Homepage