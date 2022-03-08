Philips Support My Philips juicer is not working

If your Philips juicer is not working, there can be several reasons. Please find out how we can help you.

The juicer is not correctly plugged in If your Philips juicer is not plugged in properly, it won't work. Please make sure that it is correctly plugged in. The lid is not properly assembled If the lid is incorrectly assembled, the juicer won't work as the safety function is not properly activated. Please make sure that the lid is properly assembled. The locking arm is not properly closed When the locking arm is not positioned or closed correctly, your juicer won't work as the safety function is not properly activated. Please make sure that the locking arm is closed properly.