ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

Support homepage

Philips Support

My Philips OneBlade does not shave as close as I expected

If you are not satisfied with the shaving results of your Philips OneBlade, read our troubleshooting advice below to solve this issue.

Please note that OneBlade is designed to leave a little space between the blade and your skin, making it the perfect compromise between a close shave and a skin-friendly one.

The information on this page applies to the following models: QP1924/24 , QP6652/35 , QP6506/15 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

Frequently Asked Questions

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you

Looking for something else?

Discover all Philips Support options

Support Homepage