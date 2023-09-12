ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

Support homepage

Philips Support

My Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaner produces an unusual sound

If your Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaner produces an unusual sound, read our article below for possible causes and solutions.

The information on this page applies to the following models: FC6823/61 .

Frequently Asked Questions

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you

Looking for something else?

Discover all Philips Support options

Support Homepage