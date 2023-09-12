My Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaner produces an unusual sound

If the motor or exhaust filter of your Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is clogged, it might produce an unusual sound. To solve this issue, clean the filter of your vacuum cleaner.



Another reason for your vacuum cleaner producing an unusual sound might be that the filters are displaced. In this case, place the filters in their usual place in your vacuum cleaner.



For specific instructions on how to place and clean the filter, please refer to the user manual, which can be found in the support section on the online product page of your vacuum cleaner.

