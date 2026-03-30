Discontinued
X3/00
Wide, natural soundstage
Feather-light comfort
Leather/metal premium finish
Detachable 3 m cable
The Philips Fidelio X3 headphones boast double-layered ear shells that reduce resonance and vibration. The neodymium drivers are engineered to tilt at 15 degrees, fitting the natural geometry of your ear for optimal accuracy at high frequencies. The result: flawless performance, with exquisite detail.
These over-ear headphones aren't just built to sound spectacular: they feel incredible too. The light, soft inner headband adjusts to fit perfectly. The outer headband adds a reassuring weight, while the snug fit of the feather-light memory foam ear-cup cushions creates a perfect seal. Ideal for long listening sessions.
The open-back ear-cup design is covered with acoustically transparent Kvadrat speaker fabric. Air is able to flow freely through the fabric, eliminating air pressure build-up behind the diaphragm and creating immersive, spacious sound.
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