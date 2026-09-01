New
UVC10/00
Kills up to 99.9% of bacteria**
Strong disinfectant properties
With the Philips Shaving UV Cube, the surface of your shaving unit is treated with UV light. It has 3 built-in UV-C LEDs with a powerful 275 nm wavelength, which kill up to 99.9% of bacteria** for a clean and hygienic shave.
The Shaving UV Cube makes use of UV-C light. With its short wavelength, UV-C is known for its strong disinfectant properties. UV-C is effective in inactivating microorganisms, making it an effective means to safely disinfect objects' surfaces and spaces.
Shaving UV Cube is compatible with: Series 5000, 5000X, 6000, 7000, 8000, 9000, 9000 Prestige, i9000, i9000 Prestige and i9000 Prestige Ultra.
When using the Shaving UV Cube
Kills 99.9% of Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Propionibacterium acnes, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Salmonella Paratyphi B, Staphylococcus albus bacteria on the shaver unit surface in 10 minutes, tested by a 3rd-party lab