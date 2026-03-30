2 speed belt-driven turntable. Built to handle the power

You can spin vinyl at 33 1/3 or 45 rpm on the die-cast aluminium platter, and the dust cover is removable if you prefer The Tina without it. A counterweighted aluminium tonearm and an anti-vibration mechanism ensure that the replaceable Audio-Technica stylus tracks the grooves just right: at max volumes, the party will be jumping but your records won't.