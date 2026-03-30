TAV9000D/10
Retro design, modern sound
240 W max (120 W RMS)
2 speed turntable
DAB+/FM, Bluetooth® 5.4
Bold mid-century looks tip the hat to legendary Philips radio designs from the 1930s and 1950s, while that rich, powerful sound grounds you in the here and now. Retro details like the wooden exterior and scooped speaker grille sit perfectly alongside modern conveniences like Bluetooth® and our handy companion app.
Get down to a soul-shaking 240 W max (120 W RMS) of rich, warm sound when streaming or grooving to the radio—and go to 120 W max (60 W RMS) when spinning records. Two large drivers and two tweeters are combined with a bass woofer and bass-reflex port to fill the air with soaring highs, expressive mids and controlled, powerful lows.
You can spin vinyl at 33 1/3 or 45 rpm on the die-cast aluminium platter, and the dust cover is removable if you prefer The Tina without it. A counterweighted aluminium tonearm and an anti-vibration mechanism ensure that the replaceable Audio-Technica stylus tracks the grooves just right: at max volumes, the party will be jumping but your records won't.
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