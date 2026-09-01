New
TAV5000/10
The Stevie Pro
Let the music do its thing with the retro Bluetooth® turntable that packs built-in 2-way speakers. The Stevie Pro brings bigger, clearer, more spacious stereo sound to the records you spin and the tracks you stream.
Retro design, modern sound
2-speed turntable
Bluetooth® 6.0
2-way bass-reflex speakers
It might look like your uncle’s deck, but this turntable is right up to date with its rich, warm sound and modern functionality. The all-in-one design fits perfectly on desks and sideboards—plus, you get the convenience of Bluetooth® and our handy companion app to go with your vinyl.
The Stevie Pro knows how to get down. Built-in 2-way bass-reflex speakers fill the air with soaring highs, expressive mids and deep, powerful bass. The dynamics are tight, the soundstage is wide and the output is powerful enough to fill a small room.
From crate-digging finds to your most prized limited editions, you can spin vinyl at 33 1/3 or 45 rpm on the die-cast aluminium platter. A counterweighted aluminium tonearm and replaceable Audio-Technica stylus track the grooves just right, while auto-stop prevents records from spinning when they’re finished.
The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The Auracast™ word mark and logos are trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc.