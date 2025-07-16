TAV2000FB/00
The Janet
Poetry for the eyes and ears! This portable home radio is designed to delight with its bold looks and rich, warm sound. Enjoy crystal-clear FM radio and easily stream playlists: there’s a headphone socket for private listening too.
Classic design, modern sound
FM digital tuning
Bluetooth® 5.4
User-replaceable battery
Come for the classic design, stay for the warm sound. This portable radio brings back the rounded design and tactile volume knob of 1950s radios, and adds a dash of warm, surprisingly powerful sound from its 2.5” full-range driver. It’s the perfect blend of legacy and innovation.
Music, news, drama or sport? Whatever you love to listen to, this FM radio gives you crystal-clear reception thanks to its telescopic aerial. Digital tuning makes stations very easy to find—plus you can store 20 presets and assign your two favourites to the quick-access buttons marked 1 and 2 on the front of the radio.
This classic-looking radio does more than just radio. Bluetooth® 5.4 connectivity lets you stream podcasts, playlists and more from your smart device to the radio. You’ll enjoy a stable connection with high-quality sound, even if your playlist is streaming from the phone you left in the other room.
The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trade marks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc.