TAV2000FB/00
Classic design, modern sound
FM digital tuning
Bluetooth® 5.4
User-replaceable battery
Come for the classic design, stay for the warm sound. This portable radio brings back the rounded design and tactile volume knob of 1950s radios, and adds a dash of warm, surprisingly powerful sound from its 2.5” full-range driver. It's the perfect blend of legacy and innovation.
Music, news, drama or sports? Whatever you love to listen to, this FM radio gives you crystal-clear reception thanks to its telescopic aerial. Digital tuning makes stations super-easy to find—plus you can store 20 presets and allocate your two favourites to the quick-access buttons marked "1" and "2" on the front of the radio.
This classic-looking radio does more than just radio. Bluetooth® 5.4 connectivity lets you stream podcasts, playlists and more from your smart device to the radio. You'll enjoy a stable connection with high-quality sound, even if your playlist is streaming from the phone you left in another room.
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