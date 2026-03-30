Discontinued
TAT5505BK/00
8-mm drivers/closed-back
Active Noise Cancelling
Black
Bluetooth®
These true wireless headphones don't just look great - they also let you hear your tunes better when you're on the move. Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling reduces external noise, so there's less between you and your music. Awareness Mode lets you bring the world back in.
Enhance the bass. Tone down the treble. The Philips Headphones app puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles. You can also switch between preset ANC modes with a single tap.
Two mics in each earbud focus on the sound of your voice, reducing noise from the world around you. If you're in a quieter place and don't need to block out noise while you're speaking, mono mode lets you use just one earbud to talk.