Discontinued
TAT3508WT/00
Natural sound
Noise Cancelling
Clearer calls on the go
Bluetooth LE Audio*
Noise cancelling quietens external noise, including wind, so you can focus on your tunes or calls. Leave it on auto or use the Philips Headphones app to adjust. Want to hear more of what's going on around you? Tap an earbud to activate Awareness Mode.
When you're on a call, a dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while an AI algorithm removes background noise from the world around you. The person you're speaking to will hear you, not the traffic or the chatter of people standing next to you!
These earbuds will work with devices that support Bluetooth LE Audio and the LC3 codec* to give you a steadier connection and noticeably better sound. The sound won't dip if you're streaming music or taking calls in built-up areas, and there's virtually no lag when watching films or gaming.
Requires a software update. The Philips Headphones app will notify you when the latest software version is available.