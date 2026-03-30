TAR1609/00
Compact, portable radio
FM/AM analogue tuning
Built-in Li-ion battery
SOS torch
This handy portable radio is the perfect companion for long days out. Pick up clear radio signals, charge other devices and light the way with the powerful torch. You can even activate a loud SOS alarm sound with a flashing light in emergencies.
This handy radio won't let you down. Charge the radio with the included USB-C cable for up to 32 hours of radio play time at a reasonable volume.
Never lose power! You'll always have backup charge with the solar panels on top of the radio or by winding the attached hand crank. The radio also takes 3 AAA batteries (not included). A USB-A port lets you use the radio to charge your other devices in emergency.