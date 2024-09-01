TAR1609/00
Reliable radio, torch and back-up power source
With this great little torch radio, you're ready for anything. An extendable aerial picks up AM and FM radio, while the powerful torch lights your way. There's even an SOS alarm for emergencies. Charge by cable, solar power or hand crank.
Compact, portable radio
FM/AM analogue tuning
Built-in Li-ion battery
SOS torch
This handy portable radio is the perfect companion for long days out. Tune in to clear radio signals, charge other devices and light the way with the powerful torch. You can even activate a loud SOS alarm with a flashing light in an emergency.
This handy radio won't let you down. Charge the radio with the included USB-C cable for up to 32 hours of radio play time at a reasonable volume.
Never lose power! You'll always have backup charge from the solar panels on top of the radio or by winding the attached hand crank. The radio also takes 3 AAA batteries (not included). A USB-A port lets you use the radio to charge your other devices in an emergency.