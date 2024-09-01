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  • Reliable radio, torch and back-up power source
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  • Reliable radio, torch and back-up power source
  • Reliable radio, torch and back-up power source
  • Reliable radio, torch and back-up power source
  • Reliable radio, torch and back-up power source
  • Reliable radio, torch and back-up power source
  • Reliable radio, torch and back-up power source
  • Reliable radio, torch and back-up power source
  • Reliable radio, torch and back-up power source
  • Reliable radio, torch and back-up power source
  • Reliable radio, torch and back-up power source
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Reliable radio, torch and back-up power source
  • Reliable radio, torch and back-up power source
  • Reliable radio, torch and back-up power source
  • Reliable radio, torch and back-up power source
  • Reliable radio, torch and back-up power source
  • Reliable radio, torch and back-up power source
  • Reliable radio, torch and back-up power source
  • Reliable radio, torch and back-up power source
  • Reliable radio, torch and back-up power source

Portable radio with torch

TAR1609/00

Reliable radio, torch and back-up power source

With this great little torch radio, you're ready for anything. An extendable aerial picks up AM and FM radio, while the powerful torch lights your way. There's even an SOS alarm for emergencies. Charge by cable, solar power or hand crank.

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Reliable radio, torch and back-up power source

  • Compact, portable radio

  • FM/AM analogue tuning

  • Built-in Li-ion battery

  • SOS torch

Compact, portable radio with torch

Compact, portable radio with torch

This handy portable radio is the perfect companion for long days out. Tune in to clear radio signals, charge other devices and light the way with the powerful torch. You can even activate a loud SOS alarm with a flashing light in an emergency.

Built-in Li-ion battery. Charge using USB-C

Built-in Li-ion battery. Charge using USB-C

This handy radio won't let you down. Charge the radio with the included USB-C cable for up to 32 hours of radio play time at a reasonable volume.

Backup power via solar or hand crank

Backup power via solar or hand crank

Never lose power! You'll always have backup charge from the solar panels on top of the radio or by winding the attached hand crank. The radio also takes 3 AAA batteries (not included). A USB-A port lets you use the radio to charge your other devices in an emergency.

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