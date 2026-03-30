TAR1509/00
FM/AM
Analogue tuning
Battery operated
You get crisp, clear sound for all of your favourites with this super-portable FM/AM radio. Analogue tuning makes it easy to find what you're looking for, and the long telescopic antenna enables the best possible reception wherever you are.
Two thumbwheels let you tune the radio and control the volume, and there's a handy side switch for changing between FM and AM wavebands. The large, clear tuning window lets you see which frequency you're tuned to, and an LED indicator lights up when the signal is strong.
This analogue radio is easily small enough to slip into a pocket, or you can let it hang from your wrist using the included lanyard. 2 x AAA batteries power the sound, and there's a headphone port for private listening: perfect if you want to hear the latest sports scores while you're out shopping!