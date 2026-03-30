Discontinued
TAR1506/00
FM/MW
Analogue tuning
Battery operated
This super-portable analogue FM/MW radio is easy to tune on the go. Simply turn the side-mounted tuning wheel to slide the indicator along the scale. A large traditional-style tuning window makes it easy to see when you have reached the desired frequency.
One-handed operation is easy with this little radio. Volume and on/off are both controlled by a conveniently placed thumbwheel. There's a headphone port for private listening and a side-mounted switch to select FM or MW signals.
Slip this radio into your pocket and take the news wherever you go. Or the game you just can't miss. Or the talk show you love. 2 x AAA batteries power the sound and a telescopic antenna ensures that you'll always get the best possible reception.