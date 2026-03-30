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  • The pocket classic
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  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic
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  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic

Discontinued

Portable Radio

TAR1506/00

The pocket classic
Get out there with this ultra-portable FM/MW analogue radio. Easy tuning and clear sound keep you up to date with your favourite programmes. Whether you're doing gardening or going on a walking tour.
See all benefits

The pocket classic

  • FM/MW

  • Analogue tuning

  • Battery operated

Classic design. Easy to tune

This super-portable analogue FM/MW radio is easy to tune on the go. Simply turn the side-mounted tuning wheel to slide the indicator along the scale. A large traditional-style tuning window makes it easy to see when you have reached the desired frequency.

Simple controls. Thumbwheel for volume and on/off

One-handed operation is easy with this little radio. Volume and on/off are both controlled by a conveniently placed thumbwheel. There's a headphone port for private listening and a side-mounted switch to select FM or MW signals.

Super portable. Ideal for home or away

Slip this radio into your pocket and take the news wherever you go. Or the game you just can't miss. Or the talk show you love. 2 x AAA batteries power the sound and a telescopic antenna ensures that you'll always get the best possible reception.

Technical specifications

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