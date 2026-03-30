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  • Sleek looks. Rich sounds.
  • Sleek looks. Rich sounds.
  • Sleek looks. Rich sounds.
  • Sleek looks. Rich sounds.
  • Sleek looks. Rich sounds.
  • Sleek looks. Rich sounds.
  • Sleek looks. Rich sounds.
  • Sleek looks. Rich sounds.
  • Sleek looks. Rich sounds.
  • Sleek looks. Rich sounds.
  • Sleek looks. Rich sounds.
  • Sleek looks. Rich sounds.
  • Sleek looks. Rich sounds.
  • Sleek looks. Rich sounds.
  • Sleek looks. Rich sounds.
  • Sleek looks. Rich sounds.

Discontinued

Micro Music System

TAM4505/12

Sleek looks. Rich sounds.
Enrich your home listening with this classic-looking micro system. Enjoy crystal-clear digital DAB+/FM radio, stream music and podcasts and play CDs, all in rich 60 W sound. You can connect other sources via USB or audio-in.
See all benefits

Sleek looks. Rich sounds.

  • Bluetooth®

  • CD, MP3-CD, USB, DAB+, FM

  • USB port for charging

  • 60 W, Audio-in

All your music

This stylish micro system lets you stream playlists, play CDs and listen to DAB+ and FM radio. The digital radio tuner with 20 presets delivers crystal-clear reception and the CD player can read MP3 CDs and recorded CDs.

Bass-reflex loudspeakers. Richer low tones

These bookshelf-style loudspeakers give you clear sound and good bass thanks to the combination of woofer, tweeter and bass-reflex ports. A 60 W maximum output brings big sound to any room. Perfect for a lounge or open-plan living space.

Classic design

The two-tone central unit and speaker cabinets recall the design of hi-fi separates. The textured volume-control dial adds a satisfying analogue feel. There are buttons on the front of the unit for playback and source selection.

Technical specifications

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