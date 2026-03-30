Discontinued
TAM4505/12
Bluetooth®
CD, MP3-CD, USB, DAB+, FM
USB port for charging
60 W, Audio-in
This stylish micro system lets you stream playlists, play CDs and listen to DAB+ and FM radio. The digital radio tuner with 20 presets delivers crystal-clear reception and the CD player can read MP3 CDs and recorded CDs.
These bookshelf-style loudspeakers give you clear sound and good bass thanks to the combination of woofer, tweeter and bass-reflex ports. A 60 W maximum output brings big sound to any room. Perfect for a lounge or open-plan living space.
The two-tone central unit and speaker cabinets recall the design of hi-fi separates. The textured volume-control dial adds a satisfying analogue feel. There are buttons on the front of the unit for playback and source selection.