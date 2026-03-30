Discontinued
TAM3205/12
Bluetooth®
CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM
USB port for charging
18W
This stylish micro system lets you stream playlists and more via Bluetooth, play CDs and listen to FM radio. The digital radio tuner with 10 presets delivers clear reception, and the CD player can read MP3 CDs and recorded CDs.
Bookshelf-style loudspeakers give you clear sound and good bass from 3" woofers and bass-reflex ports. An 18 W maximum output brings decent sound to smaller spaces. Perfect for a home office or bedroom.
The two-tone central unit and speaker cabinets recall the design of hi-fi separates. The textured volume-control dial adds a satisfying analogue feel. There are buttons on the front of the unit for playback and source selection.