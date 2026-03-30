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  • Ready for the sounds you love
  • Ready for the sounds you love
  • Ready for the sounds you love
  • Ready for the sounds you love
  • Ready for the sounds you love
  • Ready for the sounds you love
  • Ready for the sounds you love
  • Ready for the sounds you love

Discontinued

Micro Music System

TAM3205/12

Ready for the sounds you love
Hear more from every podcast and playlist you stream. Rediscover your CD collection or tune in to the radio. This classic-looking micro system sounds great in smaller rooms, and you can connect other sources via USB or audio-in.
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Ready for the sounds you love

  • Bluetooth®

  • CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM

  • USB port for charging

  • 18W

All your music

This stylish micro system lets you stream playlists and more via Bluetooth, play CDs and listen to FM radio. The digital radio tuner with 10 presets delivers clear reception, and the CD player can read MP3 CDs and recorded CDs.

Bass-reflex loudspeakers. Richer low tones

Bookshelf-style loudspeakers give you clear sound and good bass from 3" woofers and bass-reflex ports. An 18 W maximum output brings decent sound to smaller spaces. Perfect for a home office or bedroom.

Classic design

The two-tone central unit and speaker cabinets recall the design of hi-fi separates. The textured volume-control dial adds a satisfying analogue feel. There are buttons on the front of the unit for playback and source selection.

Technical specifications

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