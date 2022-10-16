ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Primary image
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product with accessory photograph
  • Primary image
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product with accessory photograph

Discontinued

Kids' open-ear wireless headphones

TAK4607PP/00

Perfect for play time

These open-ear, wireless headphones let your kids hear everything. Limit play time and volume via the Philips App. The secure, fitted design and adjustable headband mean the headphones will grow with your child and won’t fall as they play!

See all benefits

Perfect for play time

  • Open-ear wireless headphones

  • Bone-conduction

  • App-based parental controls

  • IPX5 water protection

Comfortable, open-ear design

Comfortable, open-ear design

Kids are always on the move! The ear cups of these lightweight headphones rest just ahead of your child's ears so that whether they're gaming, doing an online lesson or listening to tunes, the headphones will remain secure and comfortable.

Open-ear design for total awareness

Open-ear design for total awareness

These headphones use bone-conducting technology to let your kids hear their music, lessons or games. This allows the earphone cups to rest forward of the ears - making sure your child will be able to hear everything going on around them.

Parents can limit volume and play time via the Philips App

Parents can limit volume and play time via the Philips App

Easily limit both the volume and play time via the Philips App. The headphones' decibel level is limited to 85dB but can be set lower for more sensitive ears. Set play time by day or week and a voice prompt will remind kids when time's up!

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.

  2. Volume limited to <85 dB in accordance with EN 50332 standards for safe listening.