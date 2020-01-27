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Discontinued

Philips Georg Jensen Power Bank

TAJP10/00

Philips Georg Jensen Power Bank

When you demand beauty from your tech, this power bank delivers. Meticulously designed with dark-brown leather and polished-steel elements, the body conceals a wireless Qi charging pad. The detachable strap is also a USB-A to USB-C cable.

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Beautiful Power

Philips Georg Jensen Power Bank

5 W max charging power

The large charging surface makes it easy to place a phone on the pad and the maximum charge power is 5 W.

Detachable carry strap doubles as USB-A to USB-C cable

The dark-brown silicone carry strap incorporates USB-A to USB-C connections to charge the power bank.

Georg Jensen polished steel elements

Georg Jensen polished steel elements

Technical specifications

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