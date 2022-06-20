Discontinued
TAH8507BK/00
Clear calls. Great sound.
Whether in the office, at home or commuting between the two, these over-ear wireless headphones with an attachable microphone are made for business. Advanced noise cancellation removes environmental distractions, and you get clear calls for every meeting too!
Noise Cancelling Pro
Clear calls. Attachable mic
Bluetooth multipoint
Up to 55 hours' play time
These lightweight, wireless headphones look great and let you focus on what you want to hear. Advanced noise cancelation filters out unwanted sounds from the outside world. Awareness mode lets you bring the world back in when you need to.
Perfectly tuned 40 mm drivers deliver great detail and bass for every song or podcast. Use the included audio cable to plug in for hi-res audio from your favorite streaming service. When you're done, the hard case keeps the headphones safe.
Watch a movie on your tablet. Take a call on your phone. With Bluetooth multipoint connectivity, you can connect up to two smart devices to the headphones simultaneously. Switch between them as you need!
Battery life for playback is approximate and may vary depending on usage conditions.