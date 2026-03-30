Discontinued
TAH6506BK/00
Active Noise Cancelling
Slim and lightweight
Multipoint pairing
Want to reduce noise when you're on the go? Internal mics in the ear cups of these wireless over-ear headphones filter out the engine noise you don't want to hear, so you're free to be with the tunes you love.
The oval ear-cups and slender frame lend a distinctive sense of style. The over-ear fit creates a seal that passively isolates external noise. 32 mm drivers deliver deep bass and clear, detailed sound.
Streamline your working day. These wireless headphones can connect to two Bluetooth devices at the same time and switch between them as you need. So you can listen to music from your laptop and take calls from your phone.
Battery life of play time is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.