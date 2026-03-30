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Discontinued

Wireless Headphones

TAH6506BK/00

Every moment. Every day.
These strikingly slender wireless headphones are all about focus. Wherever you listen, Active Noise Cancelling lets you sink into the music you love. Multitasking is easy too — you can pair simultaneously with two devices.
See all benefits

Every moment. Every day.

  • Active Noise Cancelling

  • Slim and lightweight

  • Multipoint pairing

Focused on your music. Active Noise Cancelling

Focused on your music. Active Noise Cancelling

Want to reduce noise when you're on the go? Internal mics in the ear cups of these wireless over-ear headphones filter out the engine noise you don't want to hear, so you're free to be with the tunes you love.

Slim over-ear design. Distinctive looks

The oval ear-cups and slender frame lend a distinctive sense of style. The over-ear fit creates a seal that passively isolates external noise. 32 mm drivers deliver deep bass and clear, detailed sound.

Bluetooth multipoint connectivity. Work better

Bluetooth multipoint connectivity. Work better

Streamline your working day. These wireless headphones can connect to two Bluetooth devices at the same time and switch between them as you need. So you can listen to music from your laptop and take calls from your phone.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Battery life of play time is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.