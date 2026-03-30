TAH2005BK/00
Soft comfy cushions
40 mm drivers
Lightweight headband
2 m headphone cable
These wired over-ear headphones let you listen in comfort for as long as you like. Powerful 40 mm drivers give you crisp, clear sound. The over-ear fit ensures good passive noise isolation and others won't hear what you're listening to.
The cushioned adjustable headband fits any head and the soft ear-cup cushions are great for long listening sessions. There's no battery, so no limit to your play time. Ideal when you're binging on the latest podcasts.
The 2 m headphone cable is perfect for connecting to a laptop or tablet. If you are on the go, this cable lets you keep your device safely stowed in a bag or pocket while you listen hands-free.