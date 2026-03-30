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Over-ear headphones

TAH2005BK/00

This is your time
From your favourite tunes to the latest podcasts, these simple over-ear headphones offer a comfortable fit and clear sound. Perfect for everyday use, the 2 m cable is the ideal length for connecting to your favourite devices.
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This is your time

  • Soft comfy cushions

  • 40 mm drivers

  • Lightweight headband

  • 2 m headphone cable

Get your sounds on

These wired over-ear headphones let you listen in comfort for as long as you like. Powerful 40 mm drivers give you crisp, clear sound. The over-ear fit ensures good passive noise isolation and others won't hear what you're listening to.

All-day ease. Everyday comfort

The cushioned adjustable headband fits any head and the soft ear-cup cushions are great for long listening sessions. There's no battery, so no limit to your play time. Ideal when you're binging on the latest podcasts.

Plug in to your favourite devices

The 2 m headphone cable is perfect for connecting to a laptop or tablet. If you are on the go, this cable lets you keep your device safely stowed in a bag or pocket while you listen hands-free.

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