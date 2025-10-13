TAFT1/10
Crafted for high fidelity
The FT1 Bluetooth® turntable invites you to luxuriate in the music that you love. The die-cast aluminium platter spins vinyl with finesse, and there's a built-in CD player too. You can set up and play wirelessly—or wired.
Turntable and CD player
Bluetooth® 5.4, Auracast™
High-quality components
RCA aux-out, headphone port
Albums. EPs. Singles. The Philips Fidelio FT1 turntable is built with high-quality components so that you can get the best out of your records for years to come. You can spin vinyl at 33 1/3 or 45 rpm: simply turn the tactile 2-speed control knob to select the right speed—and drop the needle down.
Whether it's an old mix CD from back in the day or a new release, slip the silver disc into the front-loading tray and enjoy the music that's precious to you. The onboard CD player accepts all CD formats, and you can see track and playback information on the crisp LED display.
The FT1 will quickly pair with your wireless speakers or headphones via Bluetooth®. Or, you can use Auracast™ to broadcast the records and CDs that you're playing to as many compatible speakers as you want, which is great for parties. Support for the LC3 codec gives you the best possible sound.
The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The Auracast™ word mark and logos are trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc.