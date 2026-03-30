Discontinued
TAE1105BL/00
8.6 mm drivers for bold bass
A gold-plated connector
Secure, comfortable in-ear fit
Inline remote for easy control
What's life on the go without your favourite tracks? These headphones deliver bold bass from powerful 8.6 mm neodymium drivers and boast a gold-plated connector.
An ergonomic acoustic tube design and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers enable a comfortable in-ear fit. Enjoy every second of the tunes you love.
Take a call, pause your playlist - all without touching your smartphone. Great if the bass is just about to kick in and you don't want to miss the best bits.