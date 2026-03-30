Discontinued
TAA7507BK/00
Premium sound
Noise Cancelling Pro
Crystal-clear calls
Reliable in-ear fit
Don't want to worry about daily charging? You get 7 hours play time and an extra 21 hours from the case. Pop the earbuds back in the case and they'll recharge fully in 2 hours—if you need a quick boost, just 15 minutes gives you an extra hour. The case can be charged wirelessly or via USB-C.
Need to take a call while you're out on a run? With these headphones, there's no need to take cover from the wind. When you're on a call, two AI mics and a bone-conducting mic combine to clearly transmit the sound of your voice.
An IPX5 rating means that these headphones don't mind a drop of rain or a downpour, so they'll never give you an excuse to stay on the couch! If you get a sweat on in the gym, the headphones won't mind that either.
Battery life of play time is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.