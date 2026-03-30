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  • Your workout essential
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  • Your workout essential
  • Your workout essential
  • Your workout essential
  • Your workout essential
  • Your workout essential
  • Your workout essential
  • Your workout essential
  • Your workout essential
  • Your workout essential
  • Your workout essential
  • Your workout essential
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  • Your workout essential
  • Your workout essential
  • Your workout essential
  • Your workout essential
  • Your workout essential
  • Your workout essential
  • Your workout essential
  • Your workout essential
  • Your workout essential
  • Your workout essential

Discontinued

True Wireless Headphones

TAA5508BK/00

2 awards

Your workout essential
From the gym to the street, these noise-cancelling, true wireless sports headphones will motivate your moves! Music and podcasts sound great, and you'll be heard clearly if you stop to take a call. A reliable in-ear fit keeps the earbuds nicely in place.
See all benefits

Your workout essential

  • Detailed, natural sound

  • Noise Cancelling Pro

  • Clearer calls on the go

  • Reliable in-ear fit

Immerse freely. Noise Cancelling Pro

Immerse freely. Noise Cancelling Pro

Busy gym? Windy park? Adaptive noise cancellation quickly reacts to your surroundings to suppress external noise, including wind, in real time. If your run takes you near busy roads, you can tap an earbud to activate Awareness Mode and let outside sounds in.

Clearer calls on the go. They'll hear you, not the noise

Clearer calls on the go. They'll hear you, not the noise

When you're on a call, a dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while an AI algorithm removes background noise from the world around you. The person you're speaking to will hear you, not the traffic or the chatter of people standing next to you!

Reliable in-ear fit. Move it, don't lose it

Reliable in-ear fit. Move it, don't lose it

Doesn't matter how you move, these buds stay put. The silicone ear tips feature a textured grip pattern, which helps the earbuds stay in your ears and makes them easy to hold with sweaty hands. The surface of the earbuds is reflective, which can help with visibility at night.

Technical specifications

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Awards

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Disclaimers

  1. Requires a software update. The Philips Headphones app will notify you when the latest software version is available.