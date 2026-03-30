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  • From park to street
  • From park to street
  • From park to street
  • From park to street
  • From park to street
  • From park to street
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  • From park to street
  • From park to street
  • From park to street
  • From park to street
  • From park to street

Discontinued

In-ear sports headphones with mic

TAA1105WT/00

From park to street
Get in the flow with the sweat-resistant headphones that match your moves with clear sound and energising bass. The flexible ear-hook design keeps the ear buds in place and the 1.2 m cord is the perfect length for the phone in your pocket.
See all benefits

From park to street

  • 15 mm drivers for clear sound

  • ear-hook design for secure fit

  • 1.2 m cable length

  • IPX2 sweat-resistant

Headphones that stay in, however you move

The flexible, contoured ear hooks let you adjust these lightweight headphones for a comfortable fit that's perfectly secure. You're free to move without worrying about your headphones dropping out at that crucial moment.

Clear sound, energising bass

Perfectly tuned 15 mm neodymium drivers deliver clear sound, and bass vents enhance the bass performance. The earbuds sit comfortably in the ear, without digging into the ear canal.

Easy control for music and calls

Enjoy every minute of your favourite playlists whether you're jogging on sidewalks or hitting park trails. The in-line remote lets you control your playlist, wake your phone's voice assistant and take calls without missing a beat.

Technical specifications

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