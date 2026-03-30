Discontinued
TAA1105BK/00
15 mm drivers for clear sound
ear-hook design for secure fit
1.2 m cable length
IPX2 sweat-resistant
The flexible, contoured ear hooks let you adjust these lightweight headphones for a comfortable fit that's perfectly secure. You're free to move without worrying about your headphones dropping out at that crucial moment.
Perfectly tuned 15 mm neodymium drivers deliver clear sound, and bass vents enhance the bass performance. The earbuds sit comfortably in the ear, without digging into the ear canal.
Enjoy every minute of your favourite playlists whether you're jogging on sidewalks or hitting park trails. The in-line remote lets you control your playlist, wake your phone's voice assistant and take calls without missing a beat.