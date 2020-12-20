Discontinued
SWV9030/10
8K 60Hz Ultra HD with Dynamic HDR
Experience Ultra HD 8K resolution at 60 fps. Dynamic HDR to provide best contrast and razor sharp image with high-speed action. Enhanced Audio return channel supports up to 192 KHz in 24-bit resolution.
8K 60Hz
48 Gbps
3 m (9.8 ft)
Supports video resolution up to 8K UHD 4320p to provide ultimate images quality and gaming experiences.
60-frames-per-second images with Dynamic HDR to provide the best contrast and details.
Gold-plated connectors for reliable connection.