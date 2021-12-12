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Discontinued

USB-C Adapter

SWV6021/00

Premium USB-C to HDMI and VGA adaptor

Premium USB-C to HDMI (Female) and VGA adaptor. 0.15 rmeter cable length. VGA output supports 1920 x 1080P @ 60Hz full HD output. HDMI supports 4K*2K@30Hz ultra clear output.

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Stunniing clarity & sound

Premium USB-C to HDMI and VGA adaptor

  • HDMI

  • VGA

Crafted with quality construction

Quality construction uses only top grade materials to create products of extended durability.

4K resolution (3840 x 2160)

Supports video resolution up to 4K (3840 x 2160) to provide ultimate images quality and gaming experiences.

Smooth image with 30 frames per second 30Hz video signal

Sit back and enjoy superior viewing with 30 frames per second video. This gives you smoother TV viewing experience.

Technical specifications

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