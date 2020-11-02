Discontinued
SWV5551/00
Experience Ultra Hi-Definition images
Experience Ultra HD 4K resolution at 60 fps. High speed HDMI supports full 32 channels audio system with up to 1536 KHz sample rate
4K 60Hz
18 Gbps
5 m
Supports video resolutions up to 4K or UHD 2160p. This enables your display to rival Digital Cinema systems used in cinemas.
Superior viewing and gaming experience with maximum 60 frames-per-second images.
Gold-plated connectors provide better conductivity by lowering contact resistance. They also prevent connector deterioration through oxidation.