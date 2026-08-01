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Ironing
All series
3000 Series Handheld Steamer
Discontinued
Support
STH3020/16
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UK Declaration of Conformity
- English (US)
Quick start guide
All (2)
What type of water can I use in my Philips steam iron or steamer?
Is it safe to touch my garments with my Philips Garment Steamer?
My Philips Garment Steamer leaves stains on the garment
Water droplets drip from the head of my Philips Garment Steamer
The handle of my Philips Garment Steamer vibrates or produces a pumping sound
My Philips Garment Steamer produces a noise and steam after using it
Contacting Philips
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