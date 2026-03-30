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All series

  • Compact and foldable solution
  • Compact and foldable solution
  • Compact and foldable solution
  • Compact and foldable solution
  • Compact and foldable solution
  • Compact and foldable solution
  • Compact and foldable solution
  • Compact and foldable solution
  • Compact and foldable solution
  • Compact and foldable solution
  • Compact and foldable solution
  • Compact and foldable solution
  • Compact and foldable solution
  • Compact and foldable solution
  • Compact and foldable solution
  • Compact and foldable solution
  • Compact and foldable solution
  • Compact and foldable solution
  • Compact and foldable solution
  • Compact and foldable solution

Discontinued

3000 SeriesHandheld Steamer

STH3010/76

Compact and foldable solution
Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go.
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Easy de-wrinkling at home and on-the-go

Compact and foldable solution

  • Compact and foldable

  • Ready to use in ˜30 seconds

  • 1000 W, up to 20 g/min

  • No ironing board needed

Compact and foldable steamer, easy to use and store

Compact and foldable steamer, easy to use and store

Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go.

Ready to use in as little as 30 seconds

Ready to use in as little as 30 seconds

Ready to start steaming in just 30 seconds. The light indicates when you are ready to start so you're finished in no time. No waiting, no hassle.

1000 W with up to 20 g/min continuous steam rate

1000 W with up to 20 g/min continuous steam rate

Our handheld steamer delivers up to 20 g/min continuous steam, thanks to its 1000 W. For quick and convenient steaming.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested while stationary for 10 seconds by an external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538 and Candidia albicans ATCC 10231.