Discontinued
SSC5001/10
Personalising your home listening experience
Hear your TV louder and more clearly without disturbing others with the lightweight SSC5001 wireless AudioBoost TV headphones. Auto on/off and auto channel selection functions make life even more convenient.
15mm drivers/ closed-back
In-ear
The AudioBoost TV headphones are compatible with all TVs featuring a digital and analog audio input.
Enjoy an interference free listening experience with the Digital Wireless connection. The digital wireless connection ensures a robust and secure connection with no interference
Enjoy extra loud sound with left and right balance and volume controls for a personalised experience.