ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Main in-use photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image
  • Main in-use photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Wireless AudioBoost TV headphones

SSC5001/10

Personalising your home listening experience

Hear your TV louder and more clearly without disturbing others with the lightweight SSC5001 wireless AudioBoost TV headphones. Auto on/off and auto channel selection functions make life even more convenient.

See all benefits

Personalising your home listening experience

  • 15mm drivers/ closed-back

  • In-ear

Compatible with all TVs with optical and 3.5mm audio input

Compatible with all TVs with optical and 3.5mm audio input

The AudioBoost TV headphones are compatible with all TVs featuring a digital and analog audio input.

Digital Wireless connection for interference free listening

Digital Wireless connection for interference free listening

Enjoy an interference free listening experience with the Digital Wireless connection. The digital wireless connection ensures a robust and secure connection with no interference

Left/right controls for a personalised experience

Left/right controls for a personalised experience

Enjoy extra loud sound with left and right balance and volume controls for a personalised experience.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.