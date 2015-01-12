Discontinued
SHQ7300OR/27
Designed for sports and music
Philips SHQ7300 sports earphones’ micro drivers deliver solid bass and balanced sound, plus in-ear locks for a secure fit. With one-touch NFC pairing and IPX2 moisture resistant, this is the ultimate earphones for music-loving sports buffs.
6mm drivers/ closed-back
In-ear
Easy NFC pairing lets you connect your in-ear Bluetooth headphones with any Bluetooth-enabled device – with just a single touch.
IPX2 moisture-proof materials make the SHQ7300 ideal for outdoor activities and casual sports. IPX2 is the international standard for water proofability, ensuring that dripping sweat or moisture won’t enter the earpiece.
Super-small speaker drivers inside these earphones fit comfortably inside the ear, yet their exceptionally snug fit seals out outside noise for an intense, high quality listening experience.