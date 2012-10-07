Discontinued
SHQ3205/10
Tuned for Sports
With adjustable earhook, the lightweight & sweat-resistant SHQ3205 headphones lets you focus on whatever workout you’re doing, without losing motivation. If not for the amazing sound that keeps you going, you’ll barely know they’re there.
ActionFit
Orange & Grey
The in-line reflective microphone provides you the clearest call experience under different workout environment.
There’s nothing better than a solid groove to get you into your workout rhythm. With ActionFit headphones, your grooves are powered by superbly deep and dynamic bass that will boost any routine, letting you take it to a higher level.
ActionFit headphones boast finely tuned 9mm drivers that are specifically designed to generate excellent sound. Sound so pristine and powerful that you’ll easily immerse in your workout – and get the most out of your music and moves.