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Discontinued

ActionFitSports in ear headphones

SHQ1000/10

Tuned for sports

Constructed with water resistant materials coupled with an anti bacterial agent that helps kill germs, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast

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Customizable fit

Tuned for sports

  • ActionFit

  • Orange & White

Sweat proof

Sweat proof

Designed with a water resistant seal to protect your headphones from sweat related damage

A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

Keep track to your fitness regimen via free ActionFit app

Keep track to your fitness regimen via free ActionFit app

Keep track of your fitness regimen with this smart, simple and free app - created by Philips just for you. The ActionFit app lets you create customized workouts that include time, distance and calorie goals - and you can even assign your favorite music to each target. Once you've completed your workout, use the app to share your results with friends on Twitter and Facebook. You'll need GPS for your distance and calorie goals, so download it for free from the App Store - and you're good to go!

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