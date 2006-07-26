ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Hi-fi headphones

SHP8900/00

Superior sound clarity

Comfortable and fully adjustable headphones with neodymium speaker drivers deliver superior sound clarity and wide frequency response

See all benefits

Hi-fi

Superior sound clarity

  • Unprecedented precision

Easy adjustable headband ensures optimum fit and comfort

The easily adjustable mechanism provides a comfortable close fitting acoustic seal between the ear cushion and ear, ensuring optimal performance.

Unique detachable cable locking mechanism

Paying attention to even the smallest detail, the acoustic engineers refined the design of the locking mechanism to ensure the detachable cable does not accidentally come lose.

Remove

Remove

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.