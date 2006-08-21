Discontinued
SHP8500/00
Dynamic hi-fi sound performance
Comfortable and fully adjustable headphones with neodymium speaker drivers deliver dynamic sound performance
Powerful bass
The extremely pure copper used for this cable minimizes transmission losses and delivers superb signal quality to the headphone, and pure sound to your ears.
The easily adjustable mechanism provides a comfortable close fitting acoustic seal between the ear cushion and ear, ensuring optimal performance.
Full-size earshells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher performance driver.