Discontinued
SHP5500/00
Dynamic TV sound performance
Lightweight and comfortable stereo headphones that are acoustically tuned for TV sound. Enjoy your favourite TV programs without disturbing others. A long 6 meter cable allows for easy TV viewing from a distance. Including volume control.
The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.
Paying attention to even the smallest detail, the acoustic engineers refined the design of the locking mechanism to ensure the detachable cable does not accidentally come lose.
The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.