ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Great sound for TV listening
  • Great sound for TV listening
  • Great sound for TV listening
  • Great sound for TV listening
  • Great sound for TV listening
  • Great sound for TV listening
  • Great sound for TV listening
  • Great sound for TV listening
  • Great sound for TV listening
  • Great sound for TV listening
  • Great sound for TV listening
  • Great sound for TV listening
  • Great sound for TV listening
  • Great sound for TV listening

Indoor Corded TV Headphone

SHP2500/10

Great sound for TV listening
This full-size headphone for Hi-Fi and TV entertainment features an acoustic reflector for enhanced bass performance.
See all benefits

Great sound for TV listening

  • Home TV music

  • Long-wearing comfort

  • In-line volume control

Fully adjustable headband and ear shells for excellent fit

Full sized ear shells for excellent sound isolation

Extra long 6 m cable makes it easy to view TV from a distance

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. For optimal and louder sound quality, we recommend using the front panel ports of your computer when connecting headphones.