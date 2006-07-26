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Discontinued

Stereo Headphones

SHP1900/00

Lightweight and comfortable

Full-size headphones with lightweight design for comfortable listening

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For music, PC, TV

Lightweight and comfortable

  • 40-mm drivers/closed-back

  • Over-ear

  • Lightweight headband

Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

Lightweight headband enhances comfort and adds durability

The lightweight material used for the headband

A 2 m long cable that lets you put the player in your bag

The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.

Technical specifications

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