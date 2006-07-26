Discontinued
SHP1900/00
Lightweight and comfortable
Full-size headphones with lightweight design for comfortable listening
40-mm drivers/closed-back
Over-ear
Lightweight headband
The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.
The lightweight material used for the headband
The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.