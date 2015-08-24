ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Main in-use photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image
  • Main in-use photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Headphones

SHE5300BK/00

Available in

Black
Black
White
White

High impact bass

Featured an explosive speaker driver with durable cable, the SHE5300 in-ear headphones deliver high impact bass. With a robust chromed headphones body and rubberized protector, the headphones are as powerful as the looks.

See all benefits

Small in size, Big in bass.

High impact bass

  • 8.6mm drivers/semi-closed back

  • In-ear

Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit for you

Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit for you

Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.

"Quality 8.6mm driver for the ultimate powerful sound "

"Quality 8.6mm driver for the ultimate powerful sound "

Quality 8.6 mm driver reinforced by a powerful magnet for efficient production of low frequency range.

Enforced 2.5mm diameter cable for more powerful sound

Enforced 2.5mm diameter cable and a robust headphone housing, deliver a deep bass and great sound quality.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.