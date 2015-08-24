Discontinued
SHE5300BK/00
High impact bass
Featured an explosive speaker driver with durable cable, the SHE5300 in-ear headphones deliver high impact bass. With a robust chromed headphones body and rubberized protector, the headphones are as powerful as the looks.
8.6mm drivers/semi-closed back
In-ear
Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.
Quality 8.6 mm driver reinforced by a powerful magnet for efficient production of low frequency range.
Enforced 2.5mm diameter cable and a robust headphone housing, deliver a deep bass and great sound quality.