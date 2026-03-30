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  • All eyes on you
  • All eyes on you
  • All eyes on you
  • All eyes on you
  • All eyes on you
  • All eyes on you
  • All eyes on you
  • All eyes on you

Discontinued

2000 seriesEarbud headphones with mic

SHE2305WT/00

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Pink-purple
Pink-purple
All eyes on you
Rock your sounds wherever you go. These earbud headphones are available in four bright colourways and boast a translucent speaker housing with colour-graded cables. Why blend in when you were born to stand out?
See all benefits

All eyes on you

  • 12.2-mm (0.5") drivers/open earbud

  • integrated mic

  • White

  • Ultra comfy

Bright, colour-graded cables. Translucent speaker housing

Say it loud with the bright colour-graded cables and translucent speaker housing. The 12.2 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp, clear sound and decent bass.

Lightweight oval-shaped earbuds for comfort

The oval shape of these lightweight earbuds means you can rock your sounds in real comfort.

In-line remote. Easily switch between music and calls

The in-line remote makes it easy to take a call or pause your tunes—all without touching your smartphone. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you're talking.

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