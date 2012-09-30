Discontinued
SHD9000/10
True CD sound quality with digital wireless
Headphones with Kleer uncompressed audio guarantees lossless transmission and 100% true to the original recording. With 100-m range transmission and comfortable self-adjustable headband, these headphones are a hassle-free way to enjoy music at home.
Over-ear
Black
2 x AAA NiMH batteries for optimal weight
40 mm neodymium speaker drivers deliver superior Hi-Fi sound performance.
The 2.4 GHz digital transmission prevents compression and data loss between the transmitter and the headphones. The digital signals are converted to analogue signals at the end of the transmission process. The end-result is superb sound quality, with smooth acoustics and minimal data loss.